Mexican president to meet with food companies for measures to tame inflation
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will meet with food producers and distributors to discuss measures to tame inflation.
Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that he aims to make commitments with companies so that prices of 24 basic items do not rise.
