Left Menu

Mexican president to meet with food companies for measures to tame inflation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will meet with food producers and distributors to discuss measures to tame inflation. Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that he aims to make commitments with companies to prevent price increases for 24 basic items.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:35 IST
Mexican president to meet with food companies for measures to tame inflation
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will meet with food producers and distributors to discuss measures to tame inflation.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that he aims to make commitments with companies to prevent price increases for 24 basic items. Some 20 firms will take part in the meeting.

Energy cost inflation is "under control" thanks to the subsidies implemented by the government, Lopez Obrador said, but rising prices in food items need to be addressed. Mexican annual inflation rose to 8.70% in August, its highest level in nearly 22 years.

Data for August showed the category of food, beverage and tobacco prices rose 12.94% year-on-year, the steepest rise among the items considered for headline inflation. Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish consumer price data for the first half of September on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022