Live updates: UN General Assembly

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says developing countries are literally paying the price when it comes to climate change.Africa and other developing nations produce only a small proportion of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to industrial economies.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:58 IST
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says developing countries are “literally paying the price” when it comes to climate change.

“Africa and other developing nations produce only a small proportion of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to industrial economies. Yet we are the hardest hit by the consequences of climate change as we see in the sustained droughts in Somalia and floods of unprecedented severity in Pakistan,” he told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“These and other climate-related occurrences are now sadly becoming widely commonplace in the developing world. We are, in effect, literally paying the price for policies that others pursue. This needs to change.” Buhari says he hopes the UNGA and the upcoming COP27 climate conference “will help galvanise the political will required to drive action towards the fulfilment of the various existing climate-change initiatives.”

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

