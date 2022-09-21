Left Menu

PM Modi receives copy of Braille version of Assamese Dictionary ‘Hemkosh' from Jayanta Baruah

Shri Modi complimented Shri Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version.

"Glad to have received a copy of the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’, which was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. I compliment Mr. Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version." Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has received a copy of the Braille version of Assamese Dictionary 'Hemkosh' from Shri Jayanta Baruah. Hemkosh was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. Shri Modi complimented Shri Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Glad to have received a copy of the Braille version of 'Hemkosh', which was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. I compliment Mr. Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version."

(With Inputs from PIB)

