President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act in the face of Russia's looming defeat. DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* Putin's thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric," NATO's secretary general said, adding that the only way to end the war was to prove Moscow will not win on the battlefield. * "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address to the nation.

* Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular. * Russia's mobilization makes more urgent the need for a cap on Russian oil prices to cut off the "blood money" supporting its war in Ukraine, a senior economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters.

* Russia's opposition called for protests against Putin for what Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny said was a failing criminal war. * Western allies said Putin's move showed Russia's campaign in Ukraine was failing.

* U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia of violating the tenets of membership in the United Nations by invading Ukraine and said Moscow was making "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons. * Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would draft some 300,000 additional personnel out of some 25 million potential fighters at Moscow's disposal.

* In Moscow's first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Shoigu also said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict. * Pro-Russian figures on Tuesday announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory.

ECONOMY/MARKETS * Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper and Britain capped the wholesale cost of electricity and gas for businesses, in Europe's latest moves to keep the lights on and heaters running this winter.

* Global equities shook off an early knock and rebounded after Putin accused the West of "nuclear blackmail", sparking a brief flight to safe-haven assets like gold and bonds. * The rouble recovered from two-month lows and Russian stocks pared losses after plunging on Putin's move to order a mobilisation.

QUOTES * "Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them," Putin said in his televised address.

* "The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin's plans. He has made a big miscalculation," NATO's Stoltenberg said. (Compiled by Lincoln Feast and Michael Perry)

