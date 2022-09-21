Left Menu

French nuclear watchdog activates emergency centre after fire at nuclear site

France's nuclear watchdog ASN on Wednesday said it activated its emergency centre after a fire broke out at a plant containing uranium in southeastern France run by EDF unit Framatome. The fire according to information transmitted to the watchdog was under control, the ASN said, but added this had not yet been confirmed. Framatome is a unit of French nuclear energy giant EDF .

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 23:01 IST
France's nuclear watchdog ASN on Wednesday said it activated its emergency centre after a fire broke out at a plant containing uranium in southeastern France run by EDF unit Framatome.

The fire according to information transmitted to the watchdog was under control, the ASN said, but added this had not yet been confirmed. A Framatome spokesman told Reuters the fire was under control and no staffer was harmed.

"We are still working on securing the site", he said, adding that he could not yet comment on any pontential nuclear safety impacts. Framatome is a unit of French nuclear energy giant EDF . According to the company's website, the Romans-sur-Isere site where the fire erupted produces fuel for nuclear power reactors based on enriched uranium.

