Left Menu

West Bengal artists come up with innovative ideas for Durga Puja, create idol with crores of chalk pencils

As the festival of Durga Puja approaches, West Bengal residents are coming up with innovative ideas to celebrate the festival such as creating an idol using a large number of chalk pencils.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-09-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 23:28 IST
West Bengal artists come up with innovative ideas for Durga Puja, create idol with crores of chalk pencils
Visual of Goddess Durga Idol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the festival of Durga Puja approaches, West Bengal residents are coming up with innovative ideas to celebrate the festival such as creating an idol using a large number of chalk pencils. Artisans from Kolkata have made an idol of Goddess Durga using crores of chalk pencils. A female sculptor Sushila Shaw told ANI that about 5 crore chalk pencils were used to make idols including idols of Lord Ganesha, Kartika, Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati.

"Different types of coloured chalk pencils have been used to make these idols and about 2.5 lakh rupees have been spent in the process. It took one and a half months to make all these idols," Sushila said. Sushila further said that the structure of the idols was made by men while the five female artisans designed and decorated them with chalk pencils.

"The idea and the concept to make the idol of Maa Durga and other idols belong to our two senior artists Mithun Maity and Swapan Sarkar with whom we are working. We are very happy to do this work and hope that everyone will like these idols.," Sushila said. "There was a huge challenge for all of us to complete this as it will be the first Maa Durga idol not only in the country but in the world which is made of chalk pencils. Just the final touch is being given after that it will be ready to go to the pandal," she said.

The 10-day festival marks the worship of Goddess Durga. Months before the festival, artisans sculpt idols of Durga and her children (Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh) using unfired clay. The festival marks its beginning on the day of Mahalaya when the ritual of 'pran pratistha' is done by painting the eyes of the goddess idol. Sasthi, Saptami, Ashtami...every day the festival has its own significance and set of rituals. The celebrations culminate on the tenth day known as Vijaya Dashami when the idols are immersed in water bodies from where the clay was sourced.This year Durga Puja begins on October 1 with Maha Shashti and will end on October 5 with Maha Dasami.The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry-go-round mood during these days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022