President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two on Wednesday, shocking his countrymen with what Western countries described as an act of desperation in the face of a losing war. DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* Putin's thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric," NATO's secretary general said, adding that the only way to end the war was to prove Moscow will not win on the battlefield. * "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in a televised address.

* Moments after Putin called up 300,000 reservists in Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two, a human rights lawyer said citizens had already started getting orders to enlist, while one-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast. * Russia's mobilization makes more urgent the need for a cap on Russian oil prices to cut off the "blood money" supporting its war in Ukraine, a senior economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters.

* Russia's opposition called for protests against Putin for what Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny said was a failing criminal war. * Western allies said Putin's move showed Russia's campaign in Ukraine was failing.

* U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia of violating the tenets of membership in the United Nations by invading Ukraine and said Moscow was making "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons. * In Moscow's first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Shoigu also said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict.

* Russia released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, following the mediation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. * Pro-Russian figures on Tuesday announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory.

ECONOMY/MARKETS * Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper and Britain capped wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses, in Europe's latest moves ahead of winter.

* The rouble recovered from two-month lows and Russian stocks pared losses after plunging on the mobilisation news. QUOTES

* "Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them," Putin said in his televised address. * "The speech of President Putin demonstrates that the war is not going according to President Putin's plans. He has made a big miscalculation," NATO's Stoltenberg said.

(Compiled by Alison Williams and Hugh Lawson)

