Argentina is preparing new legislation to regulate energy sector, president says
Reuters | Houston | Updated: 21-09-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 23:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday said his government is drafting energy legislation that would include construction of liquefied natural gas plants.
Fernandez, speaking to an audience of U.S. energy executives in Houston, said he expects the nation to have a $13 billion energy trade surplus in 2026.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alberto Fernandez
- Argentine
- U.S.
- Houston
Advertisement