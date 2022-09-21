France's ASN: Fire at uranium site under control, no radiation found

France's nuclear watchdog ASN on Wednesday said it had found no traces of nuclear radiation after a fire broke out at a plant containing uranium in southeastern France run by EDF unit Framatome.

"No radioactive substance was affected by the fire", the watchdog said, adding that it de-activated its emergency centre in the evening as the fire had been brought under control. More extensive checks will be carried out by a special research team on Thursday.

A Framatome spokesman earlier said no staffer was harmed. Framatome is a unit of French nuclear energy giant EDF . According to the company's website, the Romans-sur-Isere site where the fire erupted produces fuel for nuclear power reactors based on enriched uranium.

