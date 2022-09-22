IAEA chief aims to go to Ukraine, Russia to push Zaporizhzhia deal

The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog is hoping to go to Ukraine and Russia soon to push for an agreement to create a protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Rafael Grossi told reporters at the United Nations he was now entering the "real negotiations" with both countries and wanted an agreement as soon as possible.

