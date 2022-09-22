IAEA's Grossi says outstanding issues with Iran will not be wished away

Outstanding issues between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not be wished away, the agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, adding that he hoped to meet with Iranians in a few days.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations, Grossi said "the IAEA has limited access to Iran's nuclear facilities. ... We are ready to re-engage with Iran". One stumbling block in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear pact has been Iran's insistence for the closure of the IAEA's investigation about the origin of uranium traces found at three Iranian undeclared sites.

