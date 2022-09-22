Left Menu

Mexico sues former state power utility executives over Texas gas deal

Mexico has disputes with U.S. companies involving some $30 billion. Guillermo Turrent and Javier Gutierrez, two former top executives of CFE International, awarded contracts to Texas-based WhiteWater Midstream LLC for a pipeline and gas supply that saddled the company with hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, alleges a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court in Houston.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 01:58 IST
Mexico sues former state power utility executives over Texas gas deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's state-run power utility on Wednesday filed a breach of contract lawsuit in a Texas state court against former executives of a U.S. arm, alleging they improperly awarded a lucrative gas supply deal. The lawsuit, by a unit of Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), comes amid Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to redraw energy deals that he believes disadvantage CFE and state oil firm Petroleos de Mexico. Mexico has disputes with U.S. companies involving some $30 billion.

Guillermo Turrent and Javier Gutierrez, two former top executives of CFE International, awarded contracts to Texas-based WhiteWater Midstream LLC for a pipeline and gas supply that saddled the company with hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, alleges a lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court in Houston. The two misled CFE's board by failing to disclose prior business dealings with WhiteWater executives, CFE claimed. The lawsuit seeks at least $1 million in damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global
4
Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment on moonlighting: Rishad Premji

Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022