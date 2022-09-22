Left Menu

IAEA's Grossi says outstanding issues with Iran will not be wished away

We are ready to re-engage with Iran". After months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the nuclear deal appeared near revival in March.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 02:03 IST
IAEA's Grossi says outstanding issues with Iran will not be wished away
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Outstanding issues between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog will not be wished away, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, while Tehran insists on the closure of the agency's probes for revival of a 2015 nuclear pact.

"These issues are not going to be wished away," Grossi told reporters at the United Nations, adding that he hoped to meet with Iranians in a few days. "The IAEA has limited access to Iran's nuclear facilities. ... We are ready to re-engage with Iran".

After months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the nuclear deal appeared near revival in March. But negotiations broke down over several issues, including Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) close its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived. Iran's demand risks hurting the chances of saving the agreement because Washington and its European allies have rejected linking it to the agency's investigation. The nuclear deal unraveled after then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. In response, Iran violated the pact's nuclear limits and expanded the country's nuclear programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global
4
Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment on moonlighting: Rishad Premji

Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022