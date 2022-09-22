Left Menu

Under construction roof of Islamia College collapses in UP's Gorakhpur

An under-construction roof of Islamia College of Commerce collapsed in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night and two persons buried under the debris were rescued safely by the teams.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:40 IST
Under construction roof of Islamia College collapses in UP's Gorakhpur
Visuals from th esite (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction roof of Islamia College of Commerce collapsed in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night and two persons buried under the debris were rescued safely by the teams. We got information about the incident in evening and police team along with fire services, NDRF, SDRF reached on spot and started rescue operation," said Gaurav Grover, Superintendent of Police Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter and directed district administration officials for providing proper treatment to the injured, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the wall collapse in Gorakhpur district. The Chief Minister has immediately taken the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment. He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured," the CMO said.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also instructed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to visit the accident spot and to work on a war footing in arranging relief measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022