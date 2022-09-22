Left Menu

Huge quantities of food grains found in Ballia government school, Principal suspended

The principal of Primary School Dumduma was suspended, after undistributed food grains for mid-day meal were found in the school due to the alleged carelessness of the principal, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:18 IST
Huge quantities of food grains found in Ballia government school, Principal suspended
Undistributed food grains from Priamry School in Ballia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Principal of Primary School Dumduma was suspended, after undistributed food grains for mid-day meal were found in the school due to the alleged carelessness of the principal, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) informed on Wednesday. The principal Aftab Alam was suspended after the video of the huge quantities of undistributed food grains went viral.

However, the principal Aftab Alam said that these old food grains from July, 2022 and couldn't be distributed as the students were absent. "The food grains are from the fourth phase of COVID, which was received in July. We couldn't distribute it as 105 students didn't come to school," the Principal said.

The BSA Maniram Singh told ANI that the food grains were not distributed due to the carelessness of the Principal, because of which he has been suspended. "The mid-day meal should have been distributed timely, but it was not done due to the carelessness of the principal, because of which he stands suspended now. Further probe in the matter will be done by the Enquiry Committee," the BSA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022