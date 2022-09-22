Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Putin's thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric", NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said. * Security forces detained nearly 1,400 people in 38 Russian cities at protests denouncing mobilisation by Wednesday evening, a rights group said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 10:55 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded a special United Nations tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Moscow's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two. DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners. * Putin's thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric", NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Security forces detained nearly 1,400 people in 38 Russian cities at protests denouncing mobilisation by Wednesday evening, a rights group said. * One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast after the mobilisation order.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow was making "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Putin's mobilisation order. * Western allies said threats to use nuclear weapons show Russia's Ukraine campaign was failing.

* European Union foreign ministers agreed to prepare new sanctions on Russia and increase weapons' deliveries to Kyiv. * Foreign ministers from the G7 economies confirmed in a meeting in New York their cooperation in supporting Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

* China's position on Ukraine will continue to be "objective" and "fair", foreign minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly in New York. * Uzbekistan's state prosecutors warned citizens against joining foreign armies after Russia offered fast-track citizenship to those who sign up.

* In Moscow's first update on casualty numbers in almost six months, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict. * Pro-Russian figures announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory.

NUCLEAR PLANT * The head of the U.N. atomic agency said he would not abandon a plan to create a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite Russian mobilisation plans and moves to hold a referendum in the region.

ECONOMY * Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper and Britain capped wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses.

QUOTES * "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will without doubt use all available means to protect Russia and our people - this is not a bluff," Putin said in his televised address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022