Gujarat: 7 inmates of Vadodara jail drink soap water after clash; hospitalized

Seven undertrials lodged at the Vadodara Central Jail in Gujarat were hospitalized after they drank soap water following a clash in the premises, police said on Thursday.The undertrials, who are accused in different criminal cases, also assaulted the jailer during the incident which took place on Wednesday evening, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Abhay Soni said the undertrials facing charges under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act are not permitted to get food from outside, while others are allowed.

Updated: 22-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven undertrials lodged at the Vadodara Central Jail in Gujarat were hospitalized after they drank soap water following a clash in the premises, police said on Thursday.

The undertrials, who are accused in different criminal cases, also assaulted the jailer during the incident which took place on Wednesday evening, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Abhay Soni said the undertrials facing charges under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act are not permitted to get food from outside, while others are allowed. ''Those not allowed the facility take the tiffins of other undertrials and keep them under their control. When the jail authorities learnt about it, they tried to send them to a different barrack,'' he said.

''A clash then broke out and seven inmates, in protest, mixed soap with water and consumed it in a large quantity, as per primary information received by us,'' the official said.

The undertrials also assaulted the jailer, following which an FIR was registered against them at Raopura police station under sections for rioting, assault on public servant, unlawful assembly, among others, he said. The seven who drank the soap water were rushed to the SSG Hospital in Vadodara on Wednesday night. Their condition is stable and they are recovering, Soni said.

