Debris triggered by landslide blocks NH-109 at Rudraprayag

National Highway (NH)- 109 in Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:53 IST
Debris rolling down after sudden landslide in Rudraprayag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
No casualty has been reported as the passengers were sent back by the local people before the debris fell. District Magistrate (DM) Mayur Dixit told ANI that the work of opening the highway has been started and the safe movement of passengers will be done.

"All the passengers have been stopped at safe places. The work of opening the highway is being done by national Highways. Once the debris is cleared, the safe vehicular movement of passengers will be done," DM Dixit said. While the pilgrims going to Kedarnath were stopped at Rudraprayag, Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Guptkashi. The pilgrims coming back from Sonprayag have also been stopped at safe places at Sonprayag, Sitapur, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

