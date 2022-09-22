Left Menu

BT Group workers announce further strike action over pay dispute

With annual consumer price growth in August of 9.9%, and economists expecting inflation to peak at around 11% in October, the CWU has said BT's pay offer represented a real terms pay cut. The company announced a 1,500 pound-a-year ($1,697) rise in April, a 5% increase on average, and has said it won't be reopening its 2022 pay review.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:12 IST
BT Group workers announce further strike action over pay dispute
Britain BT Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A union representing workers at Britain's BT Group and its networking arm Openreach said on Wednesday its members would hold a national strike over pay in October, adding to a wave of industrial action as inflation hits 40-year highs.

Some 40,000 workers, including BT Group's 999 emergency call handlers, will hold a strike for four days next month: Oct. 6, 10, 20 and 24, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said. The CWU held similar walkouts in July and August in a dispute over pay.

Rising costs in Britain have prompted workers in industries from railways and airlines to barristers and even trade union staff to either threaten or undertake strike action in disputes over pay and conditions. With annual consumer price growth in August of 9.9%, and economists expecting inflation to peak at around 11% in October, the CWU has said BT's pay offer represented a real terms pay cut.

The company announced a 1,500 pound-a-year ($1,697) rise in April, a 5% increase on average, and has said it won't be reopening its 2022 pay review. "This dispute is modern Britain in a nutshell: Lives are at risk because a company's top brass won't listen to workers," said Dave Ward, general secretary of the union.

A BT Group spokesperson said: "We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services – redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT operations. "We are profoundly disappointed that CWU is prepared to take this reckless course of action, but we respect the right of colleagues to strike."

($1 = 0.8836 pound)

Also Read: Britain's King Charles to address a nation in mourning

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022