SMA to showcase its Technological Innovations for Energy storage with Grid Forming Capability at Renewable Energy India Expo 2022

SMA India, the subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA), a leading global provider of photovoltaic and storage systems, today announced its participation in Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 (REI) in Greater Noida, New Delhi. At the expo, SMA India will showcase a number of recent innovations, including the Sunny Central Storage 3950 UP battery inverter, SMA DC-DC Converter, and the SMA Power Plant Manager, which enable companies to realize attractive battery storage business models while meeting grid stability requirements.

At REI, SMA technical experts will highlight the benefits of SMA's unique grid-forming solutions. Grid Forming is key to combining a 100% green power supply with grid stability and resilience. It is an emerging technology that allows inverter-based energy sources such as solar energy to restart the grid independently. SMA is pioneering this development with the introduction of Grid Forming Solutions for energy storage plants. SMA's Grid Forming Solutions has stability use cases such as inertia, system strength, short-circuit level, system restoration, power system stabilizer and power quality. SMA has a global track record of completed Grid Forming plants with high ROI with projects in Europe and the US.

Karan Singh, Director of Sales and Marketing India, SEEA and South Korea at SMA said, ''With a design approach that is fundamentally rooted in simplicity and customer-centricity, SMA continues to disrupt the storage industry with innovative technology that enables transformation in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.'' Energy storage will play a crucial role in the future electricity grid Advanced energy storage is a swiftly evolving technology sector crucial for 21st century electricity grids. Moreover, the Government of India has set a target of installing 175 Gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by the year 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. A large proportion of this capacity will come from hybrid projects, where energy storage will play a crucial role.

Therefore, it is crucial to work with experts who are leading this development and setting industry standards to meet the energy requirements of modern businesses.

Post the successful seminar on energy storage project deployment in India conducted in alliance with India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) in attendance of leading policymakers and think tanks from India including NITI Aayog, NTPC, MNRE, and SECI, REI 2022 now provides an ideal platform to demonstrate the significance of energy storage as an integral part of the electrical grid.

SMA is particularly looking forward to presenting its innovative solutions and products to the trade public at this year's REI 2022 and to welcoming visitors to Hall 5, Stand 5.148.

