Refused nod for lumpy skin disease discussion, Cong MLAs walk out of Gujarat Assembly

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:28 IST
Opposition Congress MLAs on Thursday walked out of the Gujarat Assembly after Speaker Nimaben Acharya denied permission for a discussion on the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

After the completion of a discussion on a 'short notice question' raised by Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani on rising prices of cooking oil, another senior party MLA Punja Vansh requested for a discussion on the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cows.

Since the matter was not listed for discussion during the day, Acharya refused to allot time, which led to Congress MLAs rushing near the Well of the House shouting slogans about saving cows.

Led by Dhanani, Vansh and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva, nearly 40 opposition MLAs then staged a walkout. They returned 10 minutes later to take part in the discussion on bills.

