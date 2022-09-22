Britain lifts ban on fracking for shale gas
Britain on Thursday formally lifted a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that has been in place since 2019, saying strengthening the country's energy supply was an "absolute priority".
Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, "so it's right that we've lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas".
