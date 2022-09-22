Turkey's Erdogan to convene meeting on Russian Mir payments, possible sanctions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will convene a high level economy-focused meeting on Friday at which Russian payment system Mir and possible Western sanctions will be discussed, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters.

Erdogan's meeting with officials will also address agreements with Russia, recent volatility on the Istanbul stock exchange and the general economic situation, the sources said.

Two Turkish banks suspended use of Mir this week after Washington expanded its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

