Bus overturns while saving bike, 3 killed

Three persons died while six more were left injured on Thursday, after a bus overturned while trying to save a bike that was coming from the wrong side, in Jashpur.

ANI | Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:27 IST
Bus overturned in Jashpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Mayank Tiwari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Pathalgaon told ANI that both the persons on the bike died in the accident.

"A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur got overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. The two riding on the bike along with one bus passenger are dead, while six others are injured," the SDOP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

