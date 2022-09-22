Stranded vehicles stuck due to icy roads rescued from Baralacha Pass in Himachal

The Lahaul-Spiti District Police informed on Thursday that all stranded vehicles and passengers have been rescued from the Baralacha Pass on National Highway (NH)-3, after being stuck due to icy roads. The Baralacha pass in the Lahaul-Spiti district received heavy snowfall on Wednesday, after which the Manali-Leh NH-3 was closed down for vehicular traffic because of the icy roads.

The Lahaul-Spiti District Police told ANI that all the stranded vehicles and passengers have been rescued. The police also informed us that vehicular movement is not allowed during the night hours.

