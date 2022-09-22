Left Menu

UK government must help energy intensive industries become more efficient -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 15:09 IST
UK government must help energy intensive industries become more efficient -minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The government must work with energy intensive industries to help them become more efficient, British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

Asked about help for industries such as steel and ceramics, Rees-Mogg told parliament: "They want to move to more efficient means of production and this may require some investment."

"It's important that the government helps work on schemes to ensure that we have vibrant, efficient, profitable and most importantly of all, globally competitive industries."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

 Global
2
A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: Study

A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: S...

 Sweden
3
Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM ca...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Europa

NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Euro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022