NTA to announce CUET-PG results tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 10:50 IST
M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes on Monday. "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) tweeted on Sunday.

As per the UGC chairman on May 19, the CUET (PG) 2022 were conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The NTA has recently declared the results of CUET for Under Graduate programmes where candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test downloaded their scorecards at the official CUET UG website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities. CUET UG 2022 was conducted in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities.

The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 examination centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots. CUET UG was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates. As many as 8,10,000 participated in the first slot while 6,80,000 in the second slot, as per NTA. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

