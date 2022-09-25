Maha: Wild elephants destroy crops in villages of Gondia district

A herd of wild elephants has been destroying crops in villages under Arjuni Morgaon forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest official said on Sunday.

Forest officials are tracking the movement of a herd of 23 elephants, which has wandered in from neighbouring Gadchiroli district, he said.

Elephants don't usually travel to Gondia, but last year, a small herd arrived in Mahagaon Round and later returned to Wadsa range, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dada Raut said.

"This herd has travelled all the way from Odisha, crossed over to Chhattisgarh and arrived in Gondia through Gadchiroli. Elephants roam in the night and rest during the day,'' Raut said. Forest personnel are keeping a close watch on the movement of the herd to ensure that it stays away from human settlements and there is minimum destruction, he said.

The forest team is also assessing the losses people have incurred because of wild animals and compensation will be disbursed as per norms, the official said.

Forest teams from Arjuni Morgaon, Navegaon and Gothangaon along with a rapid response team were working to keep things under control, he added.

