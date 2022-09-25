India vs Australia match: Crime Branch arrests one from Bengaluru for cricket betting

Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged betting on India vs Australia final T20 match to be played on Sunday, police said. Raghavendra was arrested from Deepanjali Nagar, Bengaluru by a team of CCB for allegedly betting on the decider India vs Australia T20 match to be played in Hyderabad.

According to police, 3.06 lakhs of cash and a mobile phone were seized from the accused possession. The third T20I stadium between India and Australia will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on September 25.

Earlier, on Thursday, four people got injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana grounds following a stampede which happened after a massive amount of cricket fans gathered to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia. A huge crowd had come to the Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets.

A large queue of fans was captured waiting to get their hands on tickets. But the situation soon turned out of control and a stampede broke out, with excited fans coming in excessive numbers and causing law and order issues. Police lathi-charged to disperse the massive crowd and restore control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)