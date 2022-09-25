Left Menu

India vs Australia match: Crime Branch arrests one from Bengaluru for cricket betting

Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged betting on India vs Australia final T20 match to be played on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-09-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 14:31 IST
India vs Australia match: Crime Branch arrests one from Bengaluru for cricket betting
Accused Raghvendran in POLICE CUSTODY. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged betting on India vs Australia final T20 match to be played on Sunday, police said. Raghavendra was arrested from Deepanjali Nagar, Bengaluru by a team of CCB for allegedly betting on the decider India vs Australia T20 match to be played in Hyderabad.

According to police, 3.06 lakhs of cash and a mobile phone were seized from the accused possession. The third T20I stadium between India and Australia will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on September 25.

Earlier, on Thursday, four people got injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana grounds following a stampede which happened after a massive amount of cricket fans gathered to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia. A huge crowd had come to the Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets.

A large queue of fans was captured waiting to get their hands on tickets. But the situation soon turned out of control and a stampede broke out, with excited fans coming in excessive numbers and causing law and order issues. Police lathi-charged to disperse the massive crowd and restore control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022