PM Modi expresses condolences to kin of deceased in Kullu accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 10:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The Prime Minister assured all possible help to the injured.

"The incident of a tourist vehicle falling into a ditch in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, all possible help is being provided to the injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," tweeted PM. Earlier on Sunday, as many as seven people were killed and ten others were injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff in the Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley of Kullu district, said police.

The accident took place at around 8:30 pm on Sunday on NH305. Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu District, had said that as per the initial report there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle, including the driver.

All the injured were shifted to the hospital immediately and received treatment. "As per the initial report, there were 17 people travelling in the vehicle including the driver. Police, home guards and local administration teams have reached the spot. Some of them are feared dead and the priority is to save the lives and rescue the injured," Gard had said.

Gurdev Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu said, "Seven people have died and 10 others are injured. Five injured have been shifted to Zonal hospital at Kullu and five are under treatment at Banjar in a local hospital." (ANI)

