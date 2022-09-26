Left Menu

Indian Railways comes up with special menu for Navratri

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the Navratri.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 12:09 IST
Indian Railways comes up with special menu for Navratri
Special food announced by teh Ministry of Railways during Navratri (Photo/Ministry of Railways Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced a special menu for devotees travelling by train during the Navratri. The Railway Ministry made the announcement through a tweet. It said that this special order will be served from September 26 to October 5, and can be ordered from the 'Food on Track' app.

"During the auspicious festival of Navratri, Indian Railways brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from September 26 to October 5. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from the 'Food on Track' app, visit ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323," the Railway Ministry said in the tweet The 9-day-long festival of Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ramlila, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are performed, is organised in North India, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. The burning of King Ravana's effigies marks the conclusion of the story on Vijayadashami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022