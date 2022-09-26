Left Menu

BSF organises eight-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 35 children of Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday started an eight-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour of children hailing from remote border areas of the Jammu region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:50 IST
BSF organises eight-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 35 children of Jammu
BSF organises eight-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour for 35 children of Jammu (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday started an eight-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour of children hailing from remote border areas of the Jammu region. The tour, which will commence from September 27 to October 4, includes 35 children-- 20 boys and 15 girls. These students belong to a humble background and were selected from remote border areas, said the BSF in a statement.

"During the tour, children will get an opportunity to visit various monuments in Gujarat like Kamala Nehru Zoo, Sabarmati River Front, Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity, Sardar Sarovar Dam, Akshardham Temple, Gujarat Science City, Amul Dairy and Narendra Modi Stadium. During this tour children will also get a chance to meet the Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat," mentions the statement. The aim of organizing the tour is to give exposure to the children hailing from the border areas about the rich heritage, culture and grandeur of our nation and help them to understand the unity in diversity of India, it said.

Inspector General, BSF Jammu, D K Boora flagged off the 'Bharat Darshan' tour. Boora interacted with children and said that it is a "great opportunity for these children, not only to enhance their knowledge but also to know about different culture and traditions of our country".

He further added that besides guarding the borders, BSF Jammu is also playing an active role in national integration by way of conducting such types of tours for the children of remote areas. These tours have garnered huge popularity among the masses of remote border areas of the Jammu region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022