10 killed after tractor-trolley falls into pond near Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh

Ten people were killed after a tractor-trolley carrying 46 persons overturned and fell into a pond after skidding off the main road on the Itaunja to Kumhrawan road in Lucknow on Monday. The injured were admitted to Itaunja CHC.

Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range said, " Tractor's trolley got imbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja when they were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people were rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital." Suryapal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow said: " State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) team are engaged in rescue operations on the spot. The injured have been admitted to Itaunja CHC."

SDRF teams are on the ground helping in the rescue operations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

