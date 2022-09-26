22-year-old killed with sharp weapons in Mumbai, old enmity suspected

A man was allegedly murdered with sharp weapons in the Sion Koliwada area in Mumbai, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Tushar Wag, who was a resident of PMC Colony in Dharavi.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation. According to the police, Tushar was going to his grandmother's place on Saturday night. The accused knew about it and were already waiting for Tushar. As soon as he came there, the three accused attacked Tushar with sharp weapons, after which he died.

The police sent the body of the deceased to Sion Hospital for post-mortem. Police suspect old enmity as the reason for the murder. Further investigation is underway in the case.

