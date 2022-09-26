Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for abusing journalist, released on bail

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist, was released on bail on Monday evening. A case was registered against him for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview given to a YouTube channel.

Last week, a journalist complained against Bhasi that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during an interview to promote his latest movie Chattambi. Police will further record statements of the complainant and witnesses and check the CCTV visuals of the hotel where the interview occurred.

Reacting to the incident, the actor said on Saturday that he did not shout at anyone and it was his reaction as a normal human being. Following the incident, another clip of an earlier interview with a male radio jockey surfaced on the internet where Bhasi allegedly used abusive language.

Sreenath Bhasi will be playing the lead role for the first time in the movie Chattambi. (ANI)

