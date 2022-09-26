Left Menu

Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for abusing journalist, released on bail

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist, was released on bail on Monday evening.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:29 IST
Kerala: Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for abusing journalist, released on bail
Sreenath Bhasi (Image:Instagram/sreenathbhasi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, who was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist, was released on bail on Monday evening. A case was registered against him for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview given to a YouTube channel.

Last week, a journalist complained against Bhasi that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during an interview to promote his latest movie Chattambi. Police will further record statements of the complainant and witnesses and check the CCTV visuals of the hotel where the interview occurred.

Reacting to the incident, the actor said on Saturday that he did not shout at anyone and it was his reaction as a normal human being. Following the incident, another clip of an earlier interview with a male radio jockey surfaced on the internet where Bhasi allegedly used abusive language.

Sreenath Bhasi will be playing the lead role for the first time in the movie Chattambi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022