Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no report of injuries
A fire broke out in a ground-plus-eight storey commercial building with a glass façade in Dadar in central Mumbai on Monday night, an official said.
No casualty has been reported in the blaze that erupted in Yash Plaza building on Dr D'Silva Road in Dadar West at around 9 PM, he added.
''The fire is confined to the first, second and third floors with smoke engulfing these floors. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel along with those from police and electricity provider BEST are at the spot, and the operation to douse the blaze is underway,'' the official said.
