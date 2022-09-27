The Kremlin said has not decided whether to seal Russia's borders to stop an exodus of military-aged men after days of chaotic scenes during its first military mobilisation since World War Two. REFERENDUMS

* President Vladimir Putin is preparing to formally annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory after referendums on joining Russia in areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists. * Britain announced a new package of sanctions linked to what it described as Moscow's "sham" referendums in four regions of eastern Ukraine joining Russia.

RUSSIAN MOBILISATION * Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol fear they will be called up by Moscow after some residents said they were forced to vote in referendums at gunpoint, its exiled mayor said.

* The Kremlin acknowledged that some military call-ups had been issued in error. * A gunman was detained after opening fire at a military draft office in Russia's Irkutsk region, the local governor said.

* Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called-up to fight in Ukraine. * Russian men of fighting age should not be allowed to travel abroad, a senior lawmaker was quoted as saying, amid growing public concern of wider border closures.

ECONOMY * Negotiators in the U.S. Congress agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

* Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticised European Union sanctions imposed on Russia, which he said have "backfired", driving up energy prices. * The Russian economy is taking a "huge" hit from sanctions, a senior OECD official said, pointing to the organisation's 4.5% contraction prediction for next year.

FIGHTING * Ukraine's president and security chiefs met to plan ways to counteract Russia's use of "new types of weapons" after Moscow stepped up attacks in the Odesa region using Iranian combat drones.

* Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had founded the Wagner Group private military company in 2014, the first public confirmation of a link he has previously denied and sued journalists for reporting. * U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he is ready to hold talks in Ukraine and Russia this week on setting up a protection zone at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that he often says is needed urgently. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

