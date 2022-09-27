Left Menu

Iraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeking market balance

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 01:43 IST
Iraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeking market balance

Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said OPEC and OPEC+ are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting a balance in the markets.

"We don't want a sharp increase in prices," he said in a televised interview on state TV.

"We entered a challenging period. Global factors led to lower oil prices, most importantly lower growth and higher inflation rates," Abdul Jabbar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022