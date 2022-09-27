Iraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeking market balance

Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said OPEC and OPEC+ are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting a balance in the markets.

"We don't want a sharp increase in prices," he said in a televised interview on state TV.

"We entered a challenging period. Global factors led to lower oil prices, most importantly lower growth and higher inflation rates," Abdul Jabbar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)