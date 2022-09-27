Left Menu

Biden urges companies to lower costs for consumers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 02:27 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged companies running gas stations, banks and cell phone services to lower costs for consumers coping with inflation.

During a White House meeting, Biden said that "junk fees" such as bank overdraft fees and cellular phone termination charges were hurting families and that gas station operators needed to lower prices at the pump "now."

