Germany says Nord Stream 1 pressure drop should not impact energy security

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 02:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's economy ministry on Monday said it did not expect the pressure drop on Nord Stream 1 to impact the country's energy security given that no gas had been flowing through the pipeline since Russian deliveries stopped at the beginning of September.

"We do not expect any impact on provision security," a ministry spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

