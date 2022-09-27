Russian-organized referendums that could lead to annexing 15% of Ukraine's territory were due to end on Tuesday as the Kremlin said it made no decisions on closing its borders as the first mobilisation since World War Two prompted some to flee. REFERENDUMS

* President Vladimir Putin is preparing to formally annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory after referendums on joining Russia in areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists. * Britain announced a new package of sanctions linked to what it described as Moscow's "sham" referendums in four regions of eastern Ukraine joining Russia.

RUSSIAN MOBILISATION * Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol fear they will be called up by Moscow after some residents said they were forced to vote in referendums at gunpoint, its exiled mayor said.

* The Kremlin acknowledged that some military call-ups had been issued in error. * A gunman was detained after opening fire at a military draft office in Russia's Irkutsk region, the local governor said.

* Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called-up to fight in Ukraine. * Russian men of fighting age should not be allowed to travel abroad, a senior lawmaker was quoted as saying.

ECONOMY * Negotiators in the U.S. Congress agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

* Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticised European Union sanctions imposed on Russia, which he said have "backfired", driving up energy prices. * The Russian economy is taking a "huge" hit from sanctions, a senior OECD official said, pointing to the organisation's 4.5% contraction prediction for next year.

FIGHTING * Ukraine's president and security chiefs met to plan ways to counteract Russia's use of "new types of weapons" after Moscow stepped up attacks in the Odesa region using Iranian combat drones.

* Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had founded the Wagner Group private military company in 2014, the first public confirmation of a link he has previously denied and sued journalists for reporting. * U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he is ready to hold talks in Ukraine and Russia this week on setting up a protection zone at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that he often says is needed urgently. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

