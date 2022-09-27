Ukrainian and Russian forces were locked in heavy fighting in different parts of Ukraine on Tuesday as Russian-organised referendums in four regions Moscow hopes to annex drew to a close. REFERENDUMS

* President Vladimir Putin is preparing to formally annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory after referendums on joining Russia in areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists. * Britain announced a new package of sanctions linked to what it described as Moscow's "sham" referendums.

RUSSIAN MOBILISATION * Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol fear they will be called up by Moscow after some residents said they were forced to vote in referendums at gunpoint, its exiled mayor said.

* The Kremlin acknowledged that some military call-ups had been issued in error. * Russian men are fleeing into neighbouring Georgia to avoid being called-up to fight in Ukraine.

ECONOMY * Negotiators in the U.S. Congress agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

* Ukraine on Monday urged the European Union to support its plans to make the emergency paths for grain exports through the bloc permanent. * Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticised European Union sanctions imposed on Russia, which he said have "backfired", driving up energy prices.

* The Russian economy is taking a "huge" hit from sanctions, a senior OECD official said. FIGHTING

* Ukraine's president and security chiefs met to plan ways to counteract Russia's use of "new types of weapons" after Moscow stepped up attacks in the Odesa region using Iranian combat drones. * Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the military situation in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region as difficult and said it was the country's "No. 1 goal" because it was also Russia's No. 1 goal.

* Ukrainian forces continued their campaign to put out of action bridges and other river crossings to disrupt supply lines to Russian forces in the south. * Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had founded the Wagner Group private military company in 2014, the first public confirmation of a link he has previously denied and sued journalists for reporting.

* U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said he is ready to hold talks in Ukraine and Russia this week on setting up a protection zone at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine that he often says is needed urgently. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman and Shri Navaratnam)

