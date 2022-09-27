Left Menu

Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline

Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters. "There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 - one in Swedish economic zone and one in Danish economic zone.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:47 IST
Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters.

"There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 - one in Swedish economic zone and one in Danish economic zone. They are very near each other," a Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson told Reuters. The leaks were located northeast of the Danish island Bornholm, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what had caused the leaks.

On Monday, Danish authorities asked ships to steer clear of a five nautical mile radius southeast off Bornholm after a gas leak from the defunct Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022