India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade - Chairman Gautam Adani

India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore. "As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:18 IST
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani Image Credit: ANI
India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.

"As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world's largest solar player, and we intend to do far more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

