India's Adani Group to invest over $100 bln in next decade - Chairman Gautam Adani
India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore. "As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space.
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion in the next decade, Chairman Gautam Adani, the world's second-richest person, told a Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore.
"As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade," he said this week. "We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world's largest solar player, and we intend to do far more."
