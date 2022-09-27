FACTBOX-Government measures to ease inflation pain
It will also cap household power and gas price increases at 15% next year, and in August passed a 20-billion-euro relief bill. * Denmark on Sept. * Greece will pay out a further 1.1 billion euros in power bill subsidies in October to households and businesses. * Hungary extended price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff until the end of the year.
Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.
Below is a list of some of the actions taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies: AMERICAS: * U.S. President Joe Biden
urged companies running gas stations, banks and cell phone services to lower consumer costs. In August, the government offered debt relief to former students and unveiled the $430 billion "Inflation Reduction Act".
* Mexico's president said he had agreed with companies to maintain prices of basic food items. * Brazil's oil giant Petrobras cut fuel prices multiple times this year. In July, the government slashed fuel taxes and raised welfare payments.
* Canada on Sept. 13 announced a C$4.5 billion ($3.29 billion) relief package. * Chile in July announced a $1.2 billion aid plan. EUROPE:
* The European Union plans to raise more than 140 billion euros ($134.93 billion) for inflation relief by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits. * France is in the
process of fully nationalising power group EDF . It will also cap household power and gas price increases at 15% next year, and in August passed a 20-billion-euro relief bill.
* Denmark on Sept. 23 agreed on a package worth 5.05 billion Danish crowns ($654.85 million), adding to previous measures. * Britain will cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate. In September, it announced a plan to help households.
* Germany agreed to nationalise gas importer Uniper . In early September, the government announced a 65-billion-euro-package for consumers and businesses. * Greece will pay out a further 1.1 billion euros in power bill subsidies in October to households and businesses.
* Hungary extended price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff until the end of the year. * Norway agreed to spend 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($279.69 million) to help businesses. It is also helping households with electricity bills.
* Italy on Sept. 16 approved a package worth some 14 billion euros. * Poland will spend over 30 billion zlotys ($6.07 billion) to freeze power prices and support companies. It will also raise the minimum wage twice next year.
* The Czech Republic will cap electricity and gas prices next year. * Portugal cut VAT on electricity and provided one-off payments for workers, families, and pensioners.
* Spain will slash VAT on gas to 5% from 21%, starting from October. * Croatia will cap electricity prices from Oct. 1 until March.
* Finland and Sweden will offer liquidity guarantees to power companies. ASIA: *
China will release its fourth batch of pork reserves for the month this week to cool prices.
* Vietnam plans to cut the special consumption tax and VAT on fuels
. * Thailand on Sept. 13 extended a diesel tax cut and energy subsidies and raised the minimum wage.
* India on Sept. 8 restricted exports of rice. It has also set up a panel to review pricing of locally produced gas. * Japan will present another package in October, adding to a record minimum wage hike and a $103 billion relief bill unveiled in April.
* Indonesia's government on Sept.14 ordered regional heads to keep food inflation below 5%. * Malaysia expects to spend a record 77.3 billion ringgit ($16.77 billion) in aid this year.
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST: * Tunisia's government on Sept. 15 signed a deal with a major labour union to raise public sector pay and the minimum wage.
* Egypt on Aug. 30 announced a package to clear a backlog of goods in ports and help reduce commodity prices. * South Africa in July announced a cut in the pump prices of fuel.
* Botswana in July cut VAT by 2% for six months. * Turkey in July raised its minimum wage by about 30%, adding to the 50% rise seen at the end of last year.
* Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in July raised social welfare spending. ($1 = 1.3684 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 1.0376 euros) ($1 = 7.7117 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.9256 pounds) ($1 = 10.7263 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 4.9399 zlotys) ($1 = 4.6090 ringgit) (Compiled by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turkey says Armenia "should cease provocations" with Azerbaijan
Turkey ends mobility app Marti probe after commitments
Turkeys says Armenia "should cease provocations" with Azerbaijan
Turkey backs Azerbaijan, says Armenia 'should cease provocations'
Rivals Turkey and Greece come together for NATO drill in the Mediterranean