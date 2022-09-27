FACTBOX-Government measures to ease inflation pain

Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the knock-on effects of Russia's war in Ukraine have combined to drive up prices of energy, commodities and basic necessities.

Below is a list of some of the actions taken by governments aimed at offering relief to hard-hit consumers and companies: AMERICAS: * U.S. President Joe Biden

urged companies running gas stations, banks and cell phone services to lower consumer costs. In August, the government offered debt relief to former students and unveiled the $430 billion "Inflation Reduction Act".

* Mexico's president said he had agreed with companies to maintain prices of basic food items. * Brazil's oil giant Petrobras cut fuel prices multiple times this year. In July, the government slashed fuel taxes and raised welfare payments.

* Canada on Sept. 13 announced a C$4.5 billion ($3.29 billion) relief package. * Chile in July announced a $1.2 billion aid plan. EUROPE:

* The European Union plans to raise more than 140 billion euros ($134.93 billion) for inflation relief by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits. * France is in the

process of fully nationalising power group EDF . It will also cap household power and gas price increases at 15% next year, and in August passed a 20-billion-euro relief bill.

* Denmark on Sept. 23 agreed on a package worth 5.05 billion Danish crowns ($654.85 million), adding to previous measures. * Britain will cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate. In September, it announced a plan to help households.

* Germany agreed to nationalise gas importer Uniper . In early September, the government announced a 65-billion-euro-package for consumers and businesses. * Greece will pay out a further 1.1 billion euros in power bill subsidies in October to households and businesses.

* Hungary extended price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff until the end of the year. * Norway agreed to spend 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($279.69 million) to help businesses. It is also helping households with electricity bills.

* Italy on Sept. 16 approved a package worth some 14 billion euros. * Poland will spend over 30 billion zlotys ($6.07 billion) to freeze power prices and support companies. It will also raise the minimum wage twice next year.

* The Czech Republic will cap electricity and gas prices next year. * Portugal cut VAT on electricity and provided one-off payments for workers, families, and pensioners.

* Spain will slash VAT on gas to 5% from 21%, starting from October. * Croatia will cap electricity prices from Oct. 1 until March.

* Finland and Sweden will offer liquidity guarantees to power companies. ASIA: *

China will release its fourth batch of pork reserves for the month this week to cool prices.

* Vietnam plans to cut the special consumption tax and VAT on fuels

. * Thailand on Sept. 13 extended a diesel tax cut and energy subsidies and raised the minimum wage.

* India on Sept. 8 restricted exports of rice. It has also set up a panel to review pricing of locally produced gas. * Japan will present another package in October, adding to a record minimum wage hike and a $103 billion relief bill unveiled in April.

* Indonesia's government on Sept.14 ordered regional heads to keep food inflation below 5%. * Malaysia expects to spend a record 77.3 billion ringgit ($16.77 billion) in aid this year.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST: * Tunisia's government on Sept. 15 signed a deal with a major labour union to raise public sector pay and the minimum wage.

* Egypt on Aug. 30 announced a package to clear a backlog of goods in ports and help reduce commodity prices. * South Africa in July announced a cut in the pump prices of fuel.

* Botswana in July cut VAT by 2% for six months. * Turkey in July raised its minimum wage by about 30%, adding to the 50% rise seen at the end of last year.

* Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in July raised social welfare spending.

