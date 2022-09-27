Left Menu

Two baby orangutans rescued by Assam Police in Cachar

Assam Police said Tuesday they have rescued two baby orangutans, a rare wildlife species, in an operation against the smuggling of such animals.

Chimpanzee representative image (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police said Tuesday they have rescued two baby orangutans, a rare wildlife species, in an operation against the smuggling of such animals. The rare species -- baby orangutans -- were found near the Lailapur Naka check post in Cachar district, they said, adding that the smugglers managed to escape.

"Some people were trying to traffic the animals," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, told ANI. Asked about the possibility of the involvement of an international smuggling ring, Mahatta said, "It is suspected that the wild animals were being carried from Myanmar or Indonesia through Mizoram." Cachar district shares a border with Bangladesh.

The SP added that a case has been registered and an investigation is on to nab the smugglers. Earlier this month, five chimpanzees, brought from Manipur by two persons, were rescued from a Guwahati-bound vehicle in Karbi Anglong district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

