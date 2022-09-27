German govt to scrap planned gas levy - newspaper

Germany's coalition government plans to scrap a levy on consumers' gas bills by Wednesday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing sources.

It is possible that a decision on the levy, which had been planned to come into effect on Oct. 1 to help importers with the additional costs of replacing Russian gas, will already be made on Tuesday evening, the newspaper added.

