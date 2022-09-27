Left Menu

LIC buys over 2 pc stake in BPCL for nearly Rs 1,598 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:52 IST
LIC buys over 2 pc stake in BPCL for nearly Rs 1,598 crore
  • Country:
  • India

LIC has acquired over a 2 per cent stake in state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for nearly Rs 1,598 crore since December last year. The state-owned life insurance behemoth in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said its shareholding in BPCL has increased from 15,25,08,269 to 19,61,15,164 equity shares, increasing its shareholding from 7.03 per cent to 9.04 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company.

As per Sebi's regulatory norm, listed companies have to disclose shareholding in excess of 2 per cent.

BPCL has a market capitalisation of Rs 67,301 crore, which is in the refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products.

''There is an increase of more than 2 per cent in the holding during the period from December 28, 2021, to September 26, 2022,'' LIC said.

The shares were purchased in the ordinary course of the transaction through the open market at an average cost of Rs 336.43 per share.

Shares of LIC closed 0.28 per cent down at Rs 629.05 apiece on BSE and BPCL scrip ended at Rs 310.65 apiece, up by 1.85 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022