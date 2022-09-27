Nitin Gadkari holds discussion with French Industrialists on new technologies for developing world class infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari held a bilateral meeting with the delegation of French Industrialists led by H.E France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, Members of Embassy of France in India & MoRTH Officers today.

Discussions were related to potential collaboration on new technologies for developing world class infrastructure and optimal cost. New opportunity areas like Ropeways, Alternative Fuels and Construction materials were also discussed.

(With Inputs from PIB)